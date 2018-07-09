AyBayBay: Twitter Shows No Chill As Hurricane Chris Approaches North Carolina

The man who got the world chanting “Ay Bay Bay,” “Halle Berry,” and “ratchet” now has a tropical storm named after him.
You might have noticed Hurricane Chris’ name trending on social, but it’s not because of new music or bad news.
The Louisiana spitter just happens to have the same name as the latest tropical storm to target the east coast.
Tropical storm Chris is only the third storm of the 2018 storm season, but it’s expected to grow into a full blown hurricane today.
If that happens, you might just hear “Ay Bay Bay” more than you did in 2007, when Chris’ breakout hit shot up to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Hit the jump to see the timeline’s best and worst Hurricane Chris jokes, and pray for minimal damage if the storm makes impact.
