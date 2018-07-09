AyBayBay: Twitter Shows No Chill As Hurricane Chris Approaches North Carolina

The man who got the world chanting “Ay Bay Bay,” “Halle Berry,” and “ratchet” now has a tropical storm named after him.

You might have noticed Hurricane Chris’ name trending on social, but it’s not because of new music or bad news.

The Louisiana spitter just happens to have the same name as the latest tropical storm to target the east coast.

BREAKING: Forecasters say Tropical Storm Chris has formed in the Atlantic; further strengthening is likely — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2018

Tropical storm Chris is only the third storm of the 2018 storm season, but it’s expected to grow into a full blown hurricane today.

There's a Tropical Storm Chris right now, and if it intensifies it will become Hurricane Chris. I'm not one to cheer for destruction but I've been waiting for this moment since 2004 pic.twitter.com/WWTtFQWOVt — Checka Fred (@ch3ck_n0rris) July 8, 2018

If that happens, you might just hear “Ay Bay Bay” more than you did in 2007, when Chris’ breakout hit shot up to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lived long enough to see an actual hurricane named Chris. What a time. — Y🍩h 🏖 (@Yoh31) July 9, 2018

There's a legitimate chance that the next hurricane that forms will be named Hurricane Chris. I just wanted to alert y'all for meme purposes. — LaVendrick Smith (@LaVendrickS) July 6, 2018

Hit the jump to see the timeline’s best and worst Hurricane Chris jokes, and pray for minimal damage if the storm makes impact.

