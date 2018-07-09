On The Run: Beyonce & Jay Z Are Headed To South Africa To Headline Global Citizen Festival

Jay Z and Beyonce are currently taking their talents across the globe for their On The Run II tour, but they won’t be finished after the final tour date. The royal couple will be continuing their travels long after the tour concludes, as it was recently announced that the two will be headliners for The Global Citizen Festival in South Africa.

On Monday morning, the organization revealed the Carters will be joining the festivities in Johannesburg later this year on December 2. The lineup also consists of some more star-studded talent like Usher, Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Ed Sheeran, and Pharrell.

This year’s festival is being called “Mandela 100,” which honors the 100 years that have passed since Nelson Mandela’s birth. Similarly to previous years, fans will not be given the option to purchase tickets, but can only earn them through advocacy and social justice work outlined on the festival’s website.