Watch: Jay Rock’s World Becomes An 8-Bit Video Game In The New Visual For “ES Tales”

This visual fits the sounds of the track perfectly

Jay Rock

Source: N/A / TDE Records

Jay Rock just released the latest visual for the track “ES Tales,” off his new album Redemption. The video sees the TDE OG watching the world around him turning into an 8-bit video game, which eventually results in him making the change as well. The track itself samples some video game–like sound effects, so the aesthetics of this video are perfect.

Peep the video, directed by Jack Begart and Dave Free, below.

