Watch: Jay Rock’s World Becomes An 8-Bit Video Game In The New Visual For “ES Tales”

Jay Rock just released the latest visual for the track “ES Tales,” off his new album Redemption. The video sees the TDE OG watching the world around him turning into an 8-bit video game, which eventually results in him making the change as well. The track itself samples some video game–like sound effects, so the aesthetics of this video are perfect.
Peep the video, directed by Jack Begart and Dave Free, below.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like