7-Eleven Day Is Bringing The Hilarious Memes & Slurpee Innovations

It’s that time of year again.

The blessed day when the refreshing coolness of a Slurpee can hit the back of your gums…for free!

7-Eleven day is bringing out the joy of the Internet, with some folks even sharing their innovative Slurpee approaches.

Here’s my annual reminder of how to appropriately fill up your free Slurpee at @7eleven today. #7ElevenDay pic.twitter.com/hvMVsEGF2t — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) July 11, 2018

Where would we be without the ice cold beverage elevating our lives?

And did I mention it’s free today?

Swipe through for some hilarious memes and reactions to our July 11th holiday, then make sure you plan your visit to the nearest 7-Eleven! Don’t miss out, the promotion lasts only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Global Grind: