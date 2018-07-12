Watch: Shiggy Stops By The Breakfast Club, Teaches Hosts The “In My Feelings” Dance

Instagram comedian Shiggy has gone absolutely viral for his #DoTheShiggy challenge, which has also skyrocketed Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track to the top of the charts.
On Wednesday, Shiggy took his talents to The Breakfast Club to talk about how this whole dance craze came about, and he even teaches the show’s hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy how to do his signature “In My Feelings” dance.
