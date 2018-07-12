CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video

She's back with a summer anthem

Leave a comment
2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals - Day 7

Source: Merrick Ales / Getty

Young M.A is back, and she’s hosting a classic New York City pool party in the new visual for her track “PettyWap,” which was released on Tuesday, July 10.

The video was directed by ShotByCisco, and captures all the highlights of a good summer kickback, including water guns, pool toys, and even a nice wholesome twerking contests. If you haven’t been to a pool party yet this summer, this visual is definitely going to give you a lot of F.O.M.O.

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Dance Because
Video Franchise Thumbnail: 5 On It
Video Franchise Thumbnail: DMOlogy
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Extra Butter
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close