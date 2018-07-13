Mic Drop: This Woman Gives An Epic Response To Man Who Asks Her If She’s A Slut

One interviewer tried his luck when asking a woman about her “sluttiness” at the 2017 Los Angeles SlutWalk. Her response was iconic.
Amber Rose initially posted the clip to promote her upcoming 2018 SlutWalk on October 6. Now the video has gone viral on social media.
Instagrammer Samirah had all the answers for right-wing media personality Jesse Lee Peterson when he hit her with misleading questions.
If you don’t know what a “slut” is, you might want to pull from Samirah’s definition…it might just turn you into a boss.
a slut is just a word that you and your fellow penises made up because this insane ownership complex you have over women because of this idiotic idea that they are to submit to you. once you realize we’re all humans at the end of the day… man or woman. you might get it, or you might just call the wrong woman a slut and get your ass beat. your choice old man. lesson of the day: #women #don’t #owe #you #shit.