Original GG’z: True Story Of Isaac Wright’s Unbreakable Genius

Isaac Wright Jr. wasn’t blessed with Johnnie Cochran-bread when he was wrongfully accused, charged and convicted of being a drug kingpin.
Still, Wright found a way to level up and learn the law, eventually getting an appeal and exoneration.
But the most gangsta part came after he got out: Wright went to law school, passed the bar and came back to try and convict the crooked officers and judge who locked him up.
Put some respect on his name and hit the jump to learn more about his story, which 50 Cent will be telling in an upcoming project.
