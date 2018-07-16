King S#!t: World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappé Donates $400,000 Winnings

19-year-old Kylian Mbappé is the third youngest World Cup Player ever, and one of a handful of Black stars that lead team France to victory.
According to reports, Mbappé (whose family hails from Cameroon) has donated 100% of his World Cup winnings to a charity that gives sports lessons to disabled and hospitalized children.
Hit the jump to meet the other heroes of France’s world champion team. More than half of the French team’s starter are African immigrants.
