How Much Would You Pay For A Midday Nap in NYC?

The Casper sleep company wants to prove they “take sleep seriously.”

That’s why they created The Dreamery, “a magical oasis where you can relax and recharge on-demand in NYC.”

Naps will cost you $20 per 45 minutes, which can add up if you forget to set an alarm.

Learn more below, via @TicToc.

This New York City store is selling 45-minute naps for $25 https://t.co/SH2csjdukV #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/mDghiTMdgN — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 16, 2018

We take sleep seriously. That’s why we created The Dreamery—a magical oasis where you can relax and recharge on-demand. No, seriously. Officially open in NYC today: https://t.co/DQkXofElRU pic.twitter.com/iMWSbNDM2J — Casper (@Casper) July 11, 2018

