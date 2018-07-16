CLOSE
How Much Would You Pay For A Midday Nap in NYC?

At $20 for 45 minutes, you better not forget to set an alarm.

The Casper sleep company wants to prove they “take sleep seriously.”

That’s why they created The Dreamery, “a magical oasis where you can relax and recharge on-demand in NYC.”

Naps will cost you $20 per 45 minutes, which can add up if you forget to set an alarm.

Nap store , NYC

