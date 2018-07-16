Watch: Lakeith Stanfield Talks Atlanta Style And Expensive Yeezys On ‘Sneaker Shopping’

The latest celebrity to go sneaker shopping with the people over at Complex is Atlanta and Sorry To Bother You star Lakeith Stanfield.
Stanfield headed to Flight Club in New York City to talk about the sneaker game in Atlanta, his personal thoughts on $130,000 Yeezys, and a certain pair of Jordans that remind him of his friend who passed away.
