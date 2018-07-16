CLOSE
Watch: Lakeith Stanfield Talks Atlanta Style And Expensive Yeezys On ‘Sneaker Shopping’

You never know what to expect with this guy

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The latest celebrity to go sneaker shopping with the people over at Complex is Atlanta and Sorry To Bother You star Lakeith Stanfield.

Stanfield headed to Flight Club in New York City to talk about the sneaker game in Atlanta, his personal thoughts on $130,000 Yeezys, and a certain pair of Jordans that remind him of his friend who passed away.

