Meet Great Britain’s Black Miss Universe: Dee-Ann Kentish-Rodgers

She’s definitely gonna have Steve Harvey sweating this winter.
Follow Dee-Ann Kentish-Rodgers, Great Brittain’s Miss Universe winner and the first Black woman to represent the country.
Originally from Anguilla, follow @AsToldBy_Dee to keep up with her next steps to competing on the Miss Universe stage.
