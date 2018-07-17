Barack Obama’s Lit Trip To Kenya Only Made Us Miss Him Being Our Prez Even More

Saying “Bring Obama Back” was just a funny sentiment at first, but now it’s an official cry for help.
On Monday, our last REAL President took his first post-Presidency trip to his Father’s native land of Kenya and hasn’t lost a bit of cool since his days as our leader.
Barack visited Kogelo to help launch a youth sports and resource center founded by his half sister. But what’s an Obama trip without a little dancing to turn things up.
He even got a little basketball in while communing with the local kids.
We’re so glad to see our Pres still out here being the good guy. However, we wish there was a way he could save us Americans from ourselves — and the current Head Of State.
Check out Obama’s powerful speech in Kenya when you hit the flip.