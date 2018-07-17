RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class

Curtis Snow, the star and director of the Netflix hit Snow On Tha Bluff spoke to students at Morehouse College for the Entrepreneurship center’s final “TREP Talk” of the year.
Watch via Twitter moments below.
Livestream here via Periscope.
In his latest #RealNews update for @GlobalGrind, Curtis Snow talks about his Morehouse visit and his next moves, including a non-profit program that helps independent artists.
Hit the jump to hear from the man himself.
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like