Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being Hard Fouled In Basketball Game

The pasty cop-lovers are truly out of control this season.

In Virginia, one man felt the need to get police involved when he was supposedly fouled during a basketball game.

According to Deadspin, the hoops crime took place at a LA Fitness. In the picture below, the guy in black with his arms folded was allegedly the victim of a hard pick. He was knocked to the floor by the Black guy in shooting sleeves and once he got back up, he said he was going to call the police, according to witnesses.

Today for the first time in my life…I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball. pic.twitter.com/9E8lp9fmwP — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

Twitter user @_togs explained that everyone thought the guy was joking when he said he was going to call the cops. But surely, the police arrived and had to mediate the situation like two kids were involved.

Smh.

Here’s some video…

Twitter users already couldn’t deal.

He was like that was the foo that fouled me on a "friendly game" of basketball 😂 pic.twitter.com/I4vyBO0TtZ — Flipstar (@FlipSTAR89) July 17, 2018

“Yes, hello, hi. Is this the police? Yes okay well there’s a guy down here setting screens and he hurt me. What do you mean I should have had better court awareness and rolled under it? ………Hello?!” pic.twitter.com/jK9YhwrQOt — Ryan Maples (@GUSMAPLES) July 17, 2018

So now we have BBQ Becky, Permit Patty, and Hard Screen Joe?

The madness never ends.

