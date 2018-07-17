CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’

The legendary producer has gone through a lot

Leave a comment
Scott Storch

Source: Getty

A brand new documentary from Vevo follows the rise and fall of Scott Storch, with some assistance from the producer himself.

Titled Still Storch and directed by Rollo Jackson, the 20-minute feature tells the infamous story of the ex-Roots member through a series of interviews that find Storch opening up about his career, along with the drug and money problems that swept him from the public eye over the past decade.

Throughout the short film, there are several different anecdotes, including those about Storch first learning to play piano (illustrated with a rendition of Joe Jackson‘s “Steppin’ Out”), crafting “Still Dre” with Dr. Dre, and spending excessive amounts of money on yachts, cars, and private flights. He speaks quite humbly about the extent of his self-destruction.

Ultimately, the story is one of redemption; The producer ditched cocaine, got out of debt and moved from Miami to Los Angeles. Today, Storch spends most of his days in the studio, where he’s made music in more recent years for Lil WayneYoung Thug and Jazz Cartier.

You can watch Still Storch below.

 

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Dance Because
Video Franchise Thumbnail: 5 On It
Video Franchise Thumbnail: DMOlogy
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Extra Butter
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close