Watch: Wiz Khalifa Answers Stoner Questions & Talks Amber Rose On ‘The Breakfast Club’

His contagious laugh strikes again

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa stopped by The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning to talk about his the changes going on in his life recently.

The rapper discusses his current relationship with the mother of his child Amber Rose, how it feels for him to have created so many waves in music, and he answers a round of stoner questions–which is pretty fitting, since he’s smoking in the studio throughout the whole discussion.

Catch those entire discussions and more with Wiz and The Breakfast Club below.

 

