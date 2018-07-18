CLOSE
Diamonds Dancing: Chris Brown Decided To Bust Down His Ankle Monitor With 100 Carats

Chris Brown 4th of July Day Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown Decided To Add Some Ice To His House Arrest Ankle Monitor

Chris Brown decided to put a positive spin on his previous house arrest situation by icing out his ankle monitor. Breezy went to jeweler Elliot Eliantte to bust down the ankle monitor device, and he posted a video of the new piece on Instagram.

 

 

Eliantte captioned the video, “They Always Try To Make @chrisbrownofficial A Statistic We Put 100 Carats On His Ankle Monitor As A Reminder That You Can Turn Any Situation From Negative To Positive.”

