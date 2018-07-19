CLOSE
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless Romantic” On ‘The Tonight Show’

'Rolling Papers II' is living up to its name

Wiz Khalifa was joined by Swae Lee for a performance on Wednesday night, as the two took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Wiz was in the building to perform a track off of his new project, Rolling Papers II. He was joined by one-half of Rae Sremmurd for their song together, “Hopeless Romantic,” and if you haven’t heard the song yet–this performance will make you fall in love.

Check out the duo’s performance on Fallon below.

