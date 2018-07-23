“I Admit It, I Did It:” R. Kelly Admits Abuse, Says He’s Broke & Illiterate

R. Kelly has side-stepped allegations of sexual abusing minors for over two decades.

Now that he’s broke, by his own admission, he is finally giving his side of the story in the form of a 19-minute confessional track.

R. Kelly dropped an entire song called “I Admit It” and it’s 19 minutes long. And it sounds like nothing but an attempt to make people feel sorry for him 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SsJm4DPfyS — Good On Any MLK Blvd. (@eleven8) July 23, 2018

From having sex with his friend’s girl, to hiding his illiteracy from fans, Kelly addressed new and old rumors, as well as the serious criminal allegations that have stuck with him since the 90’s.

“Just wanna do my music stop stressing me / Allow me to age gracefully,” he croons before trying to explain himself.

At 4:40 he sings, “I admit it, I fuck with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies.” He is adamant throughout the song that the women he sleeps with are not brainwashed and are fully consenting.

He adds, “I admit a family member touched me, from a child to the age of 14 while I laid asleep, took my virginity.”

Hit the jump to see social media’s reactions to the Pied Piper’s public plea.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind: