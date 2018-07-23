18-Year Old Nia Wilson Stabbed & Killed By White Supremacist In Oakland

Nia Wilson was boarding the BART train in Oakland on Sunday when a White man stabbed her and the neck and wounded her older sister Tashiya Wilson in a “random” attack.

BART spokesman Jim Allison said, “Police have train video and station video and other identifying material and they are following those leads right now.”

Tashiya was taken to a hospital for treatment, but her little sister Nia passed away on the scene. Witnesses describe the suspect as a 5’9″ white male, who is heavy set with short blonde hair in his 20s or 30s.

Nia Wilson was murdered last night at MacArthur @SFBART station in Oakland, CA by a white male still st large. Where is the security footage? Where are his photos & why aren’t they being plastered everywhere? What is BART going to do? #sayhername #niawilson #justiceforniawilson pic.twitter.com/gk1UXQX8Gv — vegan ice water (@veganwaterpls) July 23, 2018

As of now, there is no reported motive for the stabbing, but this definitely sounds like a hate crime. Nia’s dad spoke to reporters about the tragic incident.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest of the developing story. Keep Nia, Tashiya and their family in your prayers.

Also On Global Grind: