Watch: Black Thought Pays Tribute To Trayvon Martin With New “Rest In Power” Music Video

Rest in Power: the Trayvon Martin Story premieres Monday, July 30th on Paramount Network.
The music video was just released for Black Thought’s powerful title track to the upcoming docu-series paying, tribute to the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin. The song bookends Tariq’s verses with clips from the documentary, including audio of Zimmerman’s 911 call, and Martin’s mother saying, “They say that time heals all wounds. It does not.”
Check out the powerful visual below, and tune in for the premiere of Rest In Power on July 30.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like