Original GG’z: Meet Frank Matthews, The Kingpin Who Got Away

Denzel and JAY-Z helped make Frank Lucas’ name famous with American Gangster. But the story of Frank Matthews, AKA Black Caesar, is one of the rare G’s who got out of the life before being arrested or murdered.
He’s still on the run today.
Flip the page for the full story, via @_ValTown_.
