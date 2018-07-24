CLOSE
Charlamagne’s Wife Denies That He Ever Raped Her

She says he’s a bad storyteller with horrible memory.

Charlamagne Tha God

In response to headlines and trending topics about his participation in rape culture, Charlamagne Tha God called his wife on air for the first time in almost 20 years so that she could confirm he never raped her.

