Watch: The Bay Area Celebrates Nia Wilson’s Life By Blasting Her Songs At Peace Rallies All Through Oakland

18-year Nia WIlson, who was stabbed and killed by a White Supremacist in Oakland over the weekend, had a bourgeoning rap career before her life was taken away.

The slain teen was known in the Yay area for dropping music online and representing for her city. On Tuesday, her city showed the love back in by blasting some of Nia’s music at peace rallies all through Oakland.

John Cowell, the man responsible for her shocking death has been arrested and taken into custody.

Let’s hope Nia’s family gets the justice they deserve.

