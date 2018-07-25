The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party

Nashville Woman Accused Of Setting A House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To A Party
A Nashville woman has been accused of setting fire to a home because she wasn’t invited to a house party. Shameka Howse was arrested and charged with vandalism, aggravated arson and reckless endangerment/assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Howse and an unidentified man pulled up at a house on North 29th Avenue in Nashville and when she began screaming about not being invited to a party at the house.
She reportedly walked back to the truck, pulled out a can of lighter fluid and started pouring it over windows of the house and she then took a butane lighter and lit a fire. Howse and the man both sped off as the three people inside worked to put out the fire.
