CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

This visual is definitely an unexpected thriller

Leave a comment
Ty Dolla $ign

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bhad Bhabie is back at it again with another theatrical music video for her single “Trust Me” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. With the help of actress Bella Thorne and actor Theo Von, this might be the young rapper’s most entertaining visual yet.

The video open on Danielle Bregoli hanging out in her bedroom, and texting a potential suitor about their first meet-up in person. It is soon revealed that the person on the other end of the phone is not a teen boy, but rather a serial predator–the video chronicles her and Thorne trying to catch a predator.

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close