CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Smh.

Leave a comment
Drake Performs At The O2 Arena

Source: Ian Gavan / Getty

Kiki about to have people out here getting killed.

In Boynton Beach, Florida one Instagrammer, Jaylen Norwood, tried the #InMyFeelingsChallenge after jumping out of a moving vehicle. Instead of just dancing to the Drake song, Jaylen wanted to go an extra mile and jump on the hood of an oncoming car.

He planned the whole stunt with his friends, but things went wrong when Jaylen slipped on a wet spot on the road. Thus, instead of jumping on the car he collided with the oncoming vehicle.

Jaylen came out of the incident okay, but not without a few bloodied scratches.

You can peep the graphic clip for yourself below.

 

Authorities such as the National Transportation Safety Board, have been warning about the risks of doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge alongside a car.

 

Social media stars in Abu Dhabi have even gotten arrested after officials said their dancing “endangered lives, offended public morals and violated the traffic law”.

So the question is…do you love Kiki so much to get arrested…or worse?

Swipe through to peep the various ways the #InMyFeelingsChallenge can go wrong and be safe out here!

#InMyFeelingsChallenge , Drake , humor , In My Feelings , Jaylen Norwood , omg , viral content , viral news , Viral Video

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close