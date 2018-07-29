Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Kiki about to have people out here getting killed.

In Boynton Beach, Florida one Instagrammer, Jaylen Norwood, tried the #InMyFeelingsChallenge after jumping out of a moving vehicle. Instead of just dancing to the Drake song, Jaylen wanted to go an extra mile and jump on the hood of an oncoming car.

He planned the whole stunt with his friends, but things went wrong when Jaylen slipped on a wet spot on the road. Thus, instead of jumping on the car he collided with the oncoming vehicle.

Jaylen came out of the incident okay, but not without a few bloodied scratches.

Authorities such as the National Transportation Safety Board, have been warning about the risks of doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge alongside a car.

#OntheBlog we're sharing concerns about the #InMyFeelings challenge while driving. #DistractedDriving is dangerous and can be deadly. No call, no text, no update, and certainly no dance challenge is worth a human life. https://t.co/VL4AORXtAA #NTSBmwl — NTSB (@NTSB) July 27, 2018

Social media stars in Abu Dhabi have even gotten arrested after officials said their dancing “endangered lives, offended public morals and violated the traffic law”.

So the question is…do you love Kiki so much to get arrested…or worse?

Swipe through to peep the various ways the #InMyFeelingsChallenge can go wrong and be safe out here!

