George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary

Murderer George Zimmerman has participants in JAY-Z’s upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary fearing retiribution, according to The Blast.
This comes after Zimmerman was charged with stalking a private investigator who is working on the film.
Zimmerman threatened Hov himself last December and Jay responded on “Top Back,” spitting, “Now Georgie Porgie sitting there sending me threats, save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps.”
Jay had more words for Georgie on Drake’s new album Scorpion, spitting, “Y’all killed XXX, let Zimmerman live, streets is done.”
Hit the jump to see Jay talk more about the documentary in a new interview with The New York Times.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like