CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake To McDonald’s Fights

You won't want to miss these.

Leave a comment
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

This past week has been filled with viral videos that were begging for a meme. Two moments in particular brought out the hilarious commentary.

The first was when a McDonald’s manager basically threw a customer around like a rag doll after she tried to sneak soda out in a water cup. The incident resulted in such hilarious memes like this…

 

The second viral video moment came from Drake‘s “Nonstop” music video where the Champagne Papi was sipping tea in the U.K. wearing a durag.

View this post on Instagram

MOOOOOOD #☕️ #Drake

A post shared by Drizzy Dr6ke (@drizzydr6ke) on

 

The memes that followed were some of the best this week.

Swipe through to check them out along with more McDonald’s brawl clownery!

best memes of the week , brawl , Drake , fight , funny , humor , lol , mcdonalds , memes , music video , Nonstop , omg , viral content , viral news

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close