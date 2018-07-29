Remember Me?: Sean Spicer Confronted By High School Classmate He Called N*gger

The Newport Daily News reported this Facebook Live video of a man crashing former Trump f*ck boy Sean Spicer‘s book signing to reminisce on their high school years.

About 20 seconds into the video below, the unidentified man waves at Spicer and gets him to admit he remembers him from high school.

He then switches up quick and asks, “You don’t remember you tried to fight me?” He quickly added, “You called me a nigger first.”

A security guard escorts the man away while a random Trump supporter yells, “You should be arrested.

