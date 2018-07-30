Pray For ‘Em: Kanye West’s Dad Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Ray West, father of Kanye West, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Previous reports falsely claimed West was battling stomach cancer.
Kanye dropped everything to join his dad while he’s treated in Los Angeles. Sources say Ray should be OK, but social media is sending prayers just in case.
Kanye lost his mom, Donda, over ten years ago and is still processing the pain on the public stage. Hopefully he and his father can give love and support to each other in this difficult time.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – add yours
You May Also Like