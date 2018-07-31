LeBron For President? James Says He’d Run In 2020 To Stop Trump

In his viral interview with Don Lemon last night, LeBron James spoke in depth about his I Promise school for at-risk youth and his plans for the next act of his life, post-basketball.
When asked if he’d run for office, James quickly shut the idea down, saying, “I don’t think so.” But he quickly realized he was being close-minded.
“I sit here and say ‘I don’t think so’, I don’t know.”
Lemon followed up, “If someone tried to recruit a Lebron to run for president. [If] they said, ‘Listen they’ve got no one. If you don’t run, Trump’s gonna win,’ would you run?”
“Well in that case, I may,” James admitted.
