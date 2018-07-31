CLOSE
LeBron For President? James Says He’d Run In 2020 To Stop Trump

Don Lemon got him to admit he’d run to stop 45.

Miami Heat White House Visit

Source: Ned Dishman / Getty

In his viral interview with Don Lemon last night, LeBron James spoke in depth about his I Promise school for at-risk youth and his plans for the next act of his life, post-basketball.

When asked if he’d run for office, James quickly shut the idea down, saying, “I don’t think so.” But he quickly realized he was being close-minded.

“I sit here and say ‘I don’t think so’, I don’t know.”

Lemon followed up, “If someone tried to recruit a Lebron to run for president. [If] they said, ‘Listen they’ve got no one. If you don’t run, Trump’s gonna win,’ would you run?”

“Well in that case, I may,” James admitted.

Hit the jump to see the off-the court moves that make James look like the people’s choice compared to 45.

