CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Okaaay: Man Changes His Gender To Female To Get Cheaper Car Insurance

When you're desperate to save coins.

Leave a comment
Young women on a road trip with cabriolet

Source: martin-dm / Getty

Folks will definitely go out their way to save a buck. One man was trying to cut back his costs for car insurance and he went as far as changing his gender identity.

According to CBS Chicago, David, who lives in Alberta, Canada, wanted to buy his dream car and he started calling insurance providers for a quote. He was disappointed to find out that in order to insure his new Chevy Cruze, he would have to pay $4,500 a year because he is a man in his 20s with one accident on his record.

Well, David was not about this.

He asked the insurers what it would cost if he was a woman and the quote went down to $3,400.

Thus to save $91 a month, David took advantage of Canada’s policies on officially changing your gender. In Alberta, you only need to have a doctor’s note stating that the patient identifies as a member of a different gender.

David got the doctor’s note, sent it to Alberta’s provincial government and received a new birth certificate in the mail a few weeks later. According to Canadian government, David is now a woman and qualifies for cheaper car insurance.

Now before anyone starts criticizing how easy it is to get a legal gender change (something that can actually be helpful for trans people), it might be better to put Canadian car insurance practices into question. Then all of this could’ve been avoided.

 

“I’m a man, 100 percent,” David said. “Legally, I’m a woman. I did it for cheaper car insurance.”

car insurance , gender , humor , omg

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Okaaay: Man Changes His Gender To Female To Get Cheaper Car Insurance

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close