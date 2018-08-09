Shakespeare Snoop: Snoop Dogg Is Starring In A Live Play, ‘Redemption Of A Dogg’

From gospel albums to coaching a little league team, there’s nothing Snoop Dogg can’t do–and now, he’s taking his talents to a different stage than he’s accustomed to.

In a tweet posted by the Long Beach native, the rap veteran announced his newest endeavor” a live play titled Redemption of a Dogg, featuring Tamar Braxton.

“I partnered up wit my guy @jecaryous to bring you REDEMPTION OF A DOGG, the live play,” Snoop wrote. “We goin on tour joined by the wonderful @tamarbraxton. We hittin a city near you this fall ! Tickets on sale tomorrow dont miss out !”

I partnered up wit my guy @jecaryous to bring you REDEMPTION OF A DOGG, the live play. we goin on tour and joined by the wonderful @tamarbraxton ✨we hittin a city near you this fall ! tickets on sale tomorrow dont miss out ! #ROADlive https://t.co/fBhohkYG1B pic.twitter.com/Y8IB5tEZot — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 9, 2018

The play was reportedly written, directed and produced by revered playwright Je’Caryous Johnson, and centers around a figure that seems to be based on Snoop himself. According to a press release, the play follows “the internal battle one man has between preserving his life-long legacy and losing the love of his life when he is faced with choosing fame and fortune over faith and family.”

Snoop Dogg’s most recent gospel album Bible of Love, along with some of his greatest hits, will reportedly serve as the play’s soundtrack.

This one-of-a-kind show is set to debut at the Hobby Center in Houston, Texas on October 5, making several stops nationwide over the course of a month before their final curtain call on November 11 in Washington, D.C.

If you want to see Snoop’s new acting chops first hand, you can purchase your tickets to Redemption of a Dogg here.

