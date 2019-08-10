CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Remember when the Internet was hype last year that Kylie Jenner finally turned 21?

View this post on Instagram

happy fucking birthday bitch

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

Well, she’s 22 years old today, so it’s time to accept that she’s not a little girl anymore.

But after years of seeming older than she actually is, Jenner is officially one year in of being old enough to drink, legally.

She’s already a mom and a billionaire, so there isn’t much for her to do at this point besides maintain.

Check out our gallery of all the times Kylie looked way older than she actually is.

 

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
Kylie
13 photos

 

age , birthday , Kardashian , kylie jenner , stormi , Travis Scott

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close