Super Dope: MikeWillMadeIt And Slim Jxmmi Donate Over $100k In Scholarships To High School Grads

Mike Will & Slim Jxmmi Give Back In A Major Way
Earlier this week Mike Will announced the 2018 recipients of the “Making Wishes Matter” scholarship. Mike Will and Jxmmi reportedly handed out a total of $100,000 to 10 recent high school graduates from across the country. This year’s recipients have plans to attend some of the top colleges and universities such as Clark Atlanta University, UC-San Diego, University of Illinois, and others.
The scholarships were awarded through Mike Will’s Making Wishes Matter Foundation, which is committed to improving families’ lives by granting wishes throughout the Atlanta community.
Meet our Scholars!!! Grammy award winner Mike WiLL Made-It and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi have awarded $100,000 in college scholarships to recent high school graduates across the United States. The winners were selected based on their career goals and objectives, proven leadership capabilities, community contributions and overall scholastic achievement. Please join us in congratulating our dynamic, tenacious, hard-working and dedicated scholars. We are proud of you and we wish you continued success as you embark on your college journey!!! @mikewillmadeit @uncjxm