Quiz: Which ‘Blueprint’ Song Are You?

Not only do we commemorate the fallen victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks on this day, but today also marks a monumental day in hip hop. Jay-Z dropped Blueprint on this day in 2001, which went on to become one of the best albums of his career.
Some of the most classic Jay-Z bars and videos come from this album – including “Song Cry”, “Heart Of The City” and the ever so iconic “Takeover,” produced by Kanye West.
And who can forget “I.Z.Z.O”?
Every Hov fan has a favorite moment from the epic record that they relate to the most. Take this quiz and we’ll tell you which classic song you are from Blueprint.
