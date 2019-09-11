Quiz: Which ‘Blueprint’ Song Are You?

Not only do we commemorate the fallen victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks on this day, but today also marks a monumental day in hip hop. Jay-Z dropped Blueprint on this day in 2001, which went on to become one of the best albums of his career.

#jayz dropped arguably his best album #blueprint 18 years ago today. What’s your favorite song?🤔 pic.twitter.com/X0W04sZYw7 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) September 11, 2019

Some of the most classic Jay-Z bars and videos come from this album – including “Song Cry”, “Heart Of The City” and the ever so iconic “Takeover,” produced by Kanye West.

September 11, 2001 Jigga drops The Blueprint

Kanye produces Takeover

So when Kanye tries to bring Nas back…

Jigga says fuck that

You ready B?

Everything is Love pic.twitter.com/gsychBfMZm — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) September 12, 2018

And who can forget “I.Z.Z.O”?

Today in 2001 Jigga drops The Blueprint Kanye West already gave IZZO to Cam'ron. Killa doesn't know he's been jacked until BET Awards pic.twitter.com/xiNdoYGm9e — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) September 11, 2017

Every Hov fan has a favorite moment from the epic record that they relate to the most. Take this quiz and we’ll tell you which classic song you are from Blueprint.

