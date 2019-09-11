CLOSE
Quiz: Which ‘Blueprint’ Song Are You?

Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

Not only do we commemorate the fallen victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks on this day, but today also marks a monumental day in hip hop. Jay-Z dropped Blueprint on this day in 2001, which went on to become one of the best albums of his career.

Some of the most classic Jay-Z bars and videos come from this album – including “Song Cry”, “Heart Of The City” and the ever so iconic “Takeover,” produced by Kanye West.

 

And who can forget “I.Z.Z.O”?

Every Hov fan has a favorite moment from the epic record that they relate to the most. Take this quiz and we’ll tell you which classic song you are from Blueprint.

 

