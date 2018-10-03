Scary: The Presidential Alert Test Has Twitter Imagining Gross Things Trump Could Send Us

This Halloween month, an idea was planted in people’s heads that struck terror in their hearts…
Trump having access to their phones.
The talk came about when it was announced that a “presidential alert” would be sent to American phones on Wednesday around 2:18 p.m. E.T. The joint test by FEMA and the FCC is meant to check the existing emergency alert system (EAS) and the wireless emergency alerts (WEA), according to CNBC.
Most people should be familiar with WEA messages. They usually come to your phone to warn you about severe weather in the area. Sometimes an WEA AMBER alert will sound off on your phone too if a child is missing.
The presidential alert this Wednesday is simply a test and it won’t come from Donald Trump directly. However, in the future, it could come from Trump if there’s a national emergency.
Hence, the paranoia.
On Wednesday, the test people should have received said, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
One Twitter user even pointed out that Trump could once again abuse his power and use the WEA to send us his tweets directly…
Even Trump himself was a little too hype about the Wednesday test, writing, “At 2:18 pm ET today, I get to send MY 1st Presidential Alert to EVERYONE on there cell phone! NOBODY can opt out! Phones can’t be silenced! YOU HAVE TO READ MY TEXT! Can’t wait to send alerts about BIG SALES at MY Trump Hotels! I’m going to make so much money!
#WednesdayWisdom”
Once the test was over, Trump had more to say…
Smh…”jokes” that hit a little too close to our worst nightmares.
Considering the various scandals, ignorance and abuse of power Trump is known for, he definitely would be the one to hit you up at the most inconvenient time.
Folks across social media were already outraged that Trump could technically text them anytime…
Some people were even more anxious since consent and consideration aren’t necessarily Trump’s strong points.
At the end of it all, the presidential alerts resulted in some hilarious parodies for how Trump would most likely abuse his texting privileges. From thoughts about his alleged mushroom-sized peen, to support for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination