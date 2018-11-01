A REAL National Holiday: The Best Tweets About Post-Halloween Candy Sales

Halloween comes every year on October 31st, encouraging people young and old dress up as their favorite characters for their respective parties and festivities.

There really aren’t many people who are casual fans of the holiday–we all know those people who go ALL OUT every single year, trying to top the likes of Heidi Klum with their extravagant costumes. But, on the other end of the spectrum, comes the group of people who really couldn’t care less about Halloween or anything having to do with it. No dressing up, no costume parties, and turning off all the lights at home so no trick-or-treaters knock on your door….

Even though we all don’t agree on how important Halloween itself is, there is one thing that most everybody can agree on–and that, my friends, is candy.

Of course, October 31 itself is usually thought of as the holiday associated with candy, but real ones know that after all the glitz and glam of Halloween has passed, comes the discounts.

It’s kind of a crazy phenomenon, but it happens after every holiday. Valentine’s Day, Christmas, and of course, Halloween. From pumpkin-shaped Reese’s peanut butter cups to everything orange, black, and white, the same candy that’s ALWAYS on shelves is discounted by 50, 60, and even 70 percent just because the packaging is holiday-themed.

It’s one of the many joys of this world, and in such an intense political climate, sometimes it’s just nice to know that we can always count on some heavily discounted candy come November 1st.

With that being said, it’s November 1st, and it’s time to celebrate the real holiday with some post-Halloween candy sales. Hop in your car, grab a couple friends and a jar of change, and mob out to your local CVS for a good time.

Let’s take a look at some of the most entertaining tweets about candy sales following Halloween:

This guy knows what’s up:

Tomorrow is the actual holiday. Buying all the candy that went on sale — I SAID YOU LOOK SHITTY, GOODNIGHT DENISE (@Archimedes_Yo) November 1, 2018

Honestly, this is the second most romantic thing you can do for someone, next to buying sale Valentine’s day candy on February 15th.

if you really love me you should buy me on sale Halloween candy on November 1st ♡ — liz (@elizabisexual) October 30, 2018

Takeoff always has the best reactions, and even millionaires know to wait until after Halloween to buy their candy.

me knowing it’s bout to be a crazy sale on candy tomorrow pic.twitter.com/JQNNGkAe3q — Dave (@Melaninial) October 31, 2018

Best. Day. Of. The. Year. No exaggeration.

Tomorrow is the best holiday of the year… it's day after Halloween, more than half off candy sale — Nick (@Nick_Snyder13) November 1, 2018

Watching everyone’s Halloween costume Instagram pictures while you wait for the candy sale:

waiting for November 1st so the candy can go on sale pic.twitter.com/r8LLLE9lbl — IT’S KENNIE K Not The Mulan Matchmaker (@KennieJD) October 28, 2018

Keep flipping through these next couple of pages for some golden tweets that embody what it feels like to get that Halloween candy on sale for the low-low.

If you don’t know, now you know.

