Don’t Try Them: These Midterm Candidates Are Already Proving To Be Clapback Gawds

In the Trump era, desperate times call for desperate measures.

The man in the White House made his way into office with vile language and insidious lies. So, unfortunately, no average candidate can weather the Trump years with mere principles alone. While Michelle Obama‘s “they go low, we go high” phrase sounds cute, sometimes you have to master the art of the clapback.

There are many levels to this.

Some opt for the delicate or classy clapback, while others might go for a full-on dragging. Luckily, there’s a few midterm election candidates who find themselves somewhere in the middle of the clapback spectrum.

While Twitter fingers are no reason to vote for anyone, electing a candidate who can snatch wigs in 280 characters or less might help you sleep better at night, along with their bomb platform. Hit the next pages to peep which candidates are already ahead of the game with the plans to change the country and the words to burn the haters!

