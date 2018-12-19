Sold! 5 Ways Ray-J’s Viral Glasses Promo Is Saving Vision-Decrepit Lives

On Tuesday, Ray J had Twitter buzzing with some eye-wear that inspired people who wear glasses.
The singer and all-around product pusher-man dropped by The Breakfast Club, and he was promoting things like magnetic speakers and formfitting earbuds. But the real magic happened when Ray J pulled out Bunny Eyez glasses.
The unorthodox spectacles have specially designed joints that allow glasses-wearers to manipulate the arms and frames of the glasses. Ray J hilariously showed how the glasses can fold down for multiple use. Check out his five-star demonstration below starting at the 22:27 mark!
If Ray J worked on commission in retail, he would be stacked.
The Internet was definitely sold on the Bunny Eyez. Waves of people confessed that they might cop a pair thanks to Ray J’s demonstration.
And of course, the memes were already underway for future use…
Some people even proclaimed that Ray J was about to be a billionaire for his glasses, but ironically, he didn’t create the product.
Bunny Eyez was founded by sisters Jenny Hutt and Stacy Fritz, and the the two White women might have just expanded their demographic thanks to Ray J.
You can pick up a pair of the glasses here, but if you need more convincing, hit the next page to find out how the device can save a glasses-wearer’s life!