Offset Gets Desperate & Will Smith’s Hair Is On Struggle: This Week’s Winners & Losers

This week, the wins and loses seemed to be apart of the same coin.
With that being said, let’s start off with the L’s this week. Then, hit the next pages to peep their winning counterparts!
Losers
Offset
*Sigh*
On Saturday, Offset thought he was in a romantic Disney movie when he decided to completely interrupt Cardi B‘s Rolling Out Festival performance.
The Migos member tried it when he bum-rushed the stage with “Take Me Back” signs, then he tried to swoon Cardi B by gazing into the deep pits of her eyes with an apology.
Booooooo!
Cardi was not having it.
Offset immediately got backlash for his public display of affection, to which Cardi told her fans to go easy on him.
But honestly, it’s hard to have sympathy for someone who’s allegedly a cheating a$$ knee-grow.
Yes, we don’t know the ins and outs of their relationship, but that’s exactly why Offset should just lay low and work out their issues privately. Making a big, so-called romantic gesture most likely glosses over all the mess that went down and further portrays Offset as superficial.
Offset even tried to win Cardi back with an Instagram video apologizing. “I’m trying to be a better person,” he said in the video.
Well take time for yourself to become a better person, then Cardi might take you back! Until then, she’s got shows to book and money to make!
Will Smith’s hairdo in Aladdin
So Disney released a sneak peek of their upcoming live-action Aladdin movie this week…
And they had Will Smith looking like this…
Here’s another angle if you need it…
The Internet was distraught.
Immediately, people started clowning Will’s Disney-fied do with hilarious memes and commentary.
Some people even thought Will’s hair took a strong resemblance to the comedian Sinbad‘s hair.
Naturally, Sinbad started trending on Twitter…
Smh…let’s hope Will’s acting makes up for the controversial tail.