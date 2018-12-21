Offset Gets Desperate & Will Smith’s Hair Is On Struggle: This Week’s Winners & Losers

This week, the wins and loses seemed to be apart of the same coin.

With that being said, let’s start off with the L’s this week. Then, hit the next pages to peep their winning counterparts!

Losers

Offset

*Sigh*

On Saturday, Offset thought he was in a romantic Disney movie when he decided to completely interrupt Cardi B‘s Rolling Out Festival performance.

The Migos member tried it when he bum-rushed the stage with “Take Me Back” signs, then he tried to swoon Cardi B by gazing into the deep pits of her eyes with an apology.

Booooooo!

Cardi was not having it.

Offset immediately got backlash for his public display of affection, to which Cardi told her fans to go easy on him.

But honestly, it’s hard to have sympathy for someone who’s allegedly a cheating a$$ knee-grow.

Yes, we don’t know the ins and outs of their relationship, but that’s exactly why Offset should just lay low and work out their issues privately. Making a big, so-called romantic gesture most likely glosses over all the mess that went down and further portrays Offset as superficial.

Offset even tried to win Cardi back with an Instagram video apologizing. “I’m trying to be a better person,” he said in the video.

Well take time for yourself to become a better person, then Cardi might take you back! Until then, she’s got shows to book and money to make!

Will Smith’s hairdo in Aladdin

So Disney released a sneak peek of their upcoming live-action Aladdin movie this week…

And they had Will Smith looking like this…

We can show you the world… of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

Here’s another angle if you need it…

The Internet was distraught.

Immediately, people started clowning Will’s Disney-fied do with hilarious memes and commentary.

Will Smith’s genie hair in the live-action #Aladdin is going to be a major source of anxiety for me in 2019. pic.twitter.com/FwG44LHiUj — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) December 19, 2018

My coworker just asked if the hair was suction cupped to his head! 😂 #WillSmith #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/MgO9rF1I5h — I’m Eve, your special friend! (@Krazykarenn) December 19, 2018

What could Will Smith possibly have done to deserve this? Jada is gonna have to do a whole episode of “Read Table Talk” about this hair piece. pic.twitter.com/wMm5fysIg0 — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 19, 2018

Some people even thought Will’s hair took a strong resemblance to the comedian Sinbad‘s hair.

Naturally, Sinbad started trending on Twitter…

is will smith auditioning for a sinbad biopic pic.twitter.com/255MWLjqa5 — evan romano (@EvanRomano) December 19, 2018

Smh…let’s hope Will’s acting makes up for the controversial tail.

