5 Things Instagram Should Have Done Instead Of Adding ‘Dark Mode’ Feature

So Instagram is back on their ish again, updating stuff without asking anyone what they think about it. IG users were shocked on Monday to discover they that the popular app has added yet another feature that no one asked for. CNN reports,
“[Instagram] is the latest major app to latch onto the eye-strain-reducing, battery-saving, chic-looking trend that’s sweeping the globe. The photo-sharing app’s new appearance is similar to its rivals’: It’s embracing the darkness by flipping the default white background to black and gray.”
Needless to say, no one is really feeling it.
There are a number of things IG could’ve done to make the app better — so we put together a list, to help them and us out. Hit the flip to check it out.