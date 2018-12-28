The Rewind: It’s A Wrap! We’re Recapping 2018

It’s a wrap! 2018 was an outstanding year but it’s coming to a close so it’s only right that we revisit and review some monumental moments in our New Year edition of Global Grind’s The Rewind with DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

The final The Rewind episode of the year will be wrapping up iconic moments from previous episodes.

First, DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius take us back to October 5th when they discussed Logic’s nearly 8 minute track, “Wu-Tang Forever” which appeared on Logic’s YSIV project and featured Cappadonna, Masta Killa, U-God, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, RZA, and every other living member of the Wu you can think of.

Franchise and Landon also discussed Cardi B, specifically her latest single “Money”, which Franchise was not feeling. However, Landon loves it and makes a note that Cardi B is clearly here to stay.

Then we take a trip back to November 9th where Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise discuss Takeoff’s solo LP, “The Last Rocket”, which dropped on November 2nd. DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius being the super hip hop heads they are had got a lot to say. Landon actually enjoys the fact that Takeoff didn’t mumble rap for the entire album, citing that “The Martian”, the album’s first track, was his favorite. While Landon, being the Southerner that he is, was rocking with Takeoff’s solo effort, DJ Franchise was not feeling it one bit. The words “sucked” and “garbage” were thrown around a few times, actually. The pair also discussed “The Meg” in this episode, which was released on DVD on November 13th.

This is just a tip of what we discussed on The Rewind this year. There’s so much more to catch up on. Press play on episode 23 above and get your final fix of The Rewind for 2018.

We’ll see you next year!

