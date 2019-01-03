Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets To Get You Through The Rest Of The Week

Sometimes we just need a little mid-week motivation…even on Thursday. I mean, it’s MUCH harder to make it through the work week on like 2:30pm on a Thursday than any other day. There’s really nothing that makes the clock tick slower than knowing it’s almost Friday but not quite–and sometimes a good laugh is all we need to make the minutes pass a little more quickly.
If you frequent Twitter as much as everyone else on the Internet, you’re no stranger to how up and down the experience can be. Sometimes you log on and end up scrolling for (let’s be honest here) the better part of 3 hours because EVERYTHING. IS FUNNY. But other times, we aren’t so lucky. Other times–the times when you actually NEED some entertainment–when you’re bored out of your mind, waiting for the train or trying to find something to look at on your lunch break, there’s absolutely nothing that catches your interest.
But look no more, because we’ve compiled the most entertaining tweets on your timeline from today and included them here so you can get that laugh you need to make it through the rest of Thursday and hopefully Friday, too.
Let’s face it, there’s nothing that makes the time pass more easily than a good laugh, and hopefully, you’ll get a couple with these next few tweets…..
If your parents don’t tell everybody your business are they really your parents?
If you haven’t yet navigated your way through Black Mirror’s interactive Bandersnatch episode, you know exactly what you gotta do when you get home. Spoiler alert: Azealia Banks isn’t actually in it.
There’s probably nothing people tweet about more than relationships, and this tweet is as funny as it is accurate.
If you’ve never used your lase $10 to buy something you absolutely do not need, we don’t relate on any level. But kudos on that self-control.
This whole Kanye versus Drake thing keeps heating up more and more every day…but unfortunately for Kanye, nobody in the Kar-Jenner family seems to be disowning the rapper like he might have hoped. At least Kanye’s wifey isn’t ACTUALLY there with her sisters.
Yeah, these aren’t burpees. Even those of us who’ve never done a burpee in their life know that these aren’t burpees.