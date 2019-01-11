R.I.P Kevin Fret: Things To Know About The Latin Trap Artist Gone Too Soon

Kevin Fret, a Puerto Rican social media star who billed himself as the first openly gay Latin trap artist, was fatally shot in San Juan, according to the police and local news reports https://t.co/289mlGzFSR — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 11, 2019

It’s a sad day for music lovers all over the world — especially for young fans of the Latin Trap Music scene.

Kevin Fret, one of the most popular Latino music stars, was shot and killed in Puerto Rico on Thursday at just 24 years old. The “Soy Asi” singer was known as the first openly gay Latin Trap artist and helped a lot of his young gay followers embrace their sexually. El Nuevo Dia reported that Fret was riding his motorcycle at around 5:30 a.m. when he was attacked and shot eight times. He later died at the Medical Center of Río Piedras.

No word on whether or not the murder was a hate crime, but police are still investigating the shocking death. Kevin will sorely be missed by his friends, family, fans and the people who worked closely with him. His manager Eduardo Rodriguez released a statement about his late client, saying:

“Kevin was an artistic soul, a dreamer with a big heart. His passion was music, and he still had a lot left to do. This violence should stop. There are no words to describe our emotions and the pain that it causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We should all unite in these difficult times, and ask for lots of peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

If you don’t know much about the young star, hit the flip to check out some facts about Kevin Fret. Gone WAY too soon.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Global Grind: