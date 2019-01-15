Birdbrain Heada**: Donald Trump’s Most Ridiculous Spelling Mistakes

As human beings, we all get things wrong from time to time, especially when it comes to spelling or anything to do with grammar and the English language. But as the President of the United States, it’s pretty unacceptable to have as many typos as Donald Trump has had in only one year as Head of State.

On Monday, Trump low-key trolled the country by inviting the Clemson Tigers to the White House and feeding them the most unhealthy meal possible — a buffet of McDonalds, Wendy’s, Burger King and some pizza. Basically he he’s undoing in one day what it took Michelle Obama years to build and promote — healthy eating. But unfortunately, that’s not the worst part. Donnie bragged about his fast food party with the athletes via Twitter, writing:

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

Yup, you read that right. The President of the United States spelled hamburgers, “hambergers”. Many people called him out, including journalist/activist Shaun King who tweeted:

“On camera last night Trump said he paid for 300 hamburgers. Now he says it was 1,000. It wasn’t. It was 300. He’s saying each player ate 16 burgers a piece. He lies so much that he’s literally lying about and misspelling the word hamburger.”

But this isn’t Trump’s first spelling error since he’s been in the White House, and we’re almost certain it won’t be his last. Hit the flip to check out some of D.T’s most ridiculous typos throughout his Presidency. Lawd help us all.

