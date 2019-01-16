(Sigh): 6 Reasons It’s Mid-January & Your New Year Resolutions Are Already Dying

New Year resolutions can be annoying.

While it’s important to have goals, real life can kick in right before you stick the last Post-It up on your “vision board.”

Proclamations about who you’re going to be and what you’re going to do might grow stale if you don’t put things into smaller perspective.

Your bills are through the roof?

A love interest is acting trash?

You’re struggling with mental health issues?

Those New Year’s resolutions can go right out the window when these things come into play.

So I’ve provided some tips that could help reignite your resolution engine if mid-January already has you done.

Hit the next pages to find out what the issues might be for you and some tips to resolve them.

